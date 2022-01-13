Low temperatures in NYC

As expected, temperatures on Tuesday morning have been quite cold with averages around 15 degrees.

Contributing to the frigid weather, or feeling even colder, are equally frigid winds of between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

Monday’s weather forecast called for Tuesday to be the coldest day in the city in nearly three years.

The Weather Service spoke earlier that in places like Central Park the temperature hovered around 16 degrees.

“Temperatures will only get into the upper 10s and at most 20s and above. Make sure to bundle up!” the Service wrote in a social media message.

The city issued several warnings about low temperatures, recommending for example staying indoors if possible, never using the stove or oven for warmth, and seeing if any neighbors, friends or family members need help.

