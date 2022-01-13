Luis Miguel will continue to be the ‘Sun of Mexico’ even if he does not work

Like the proverbial wildfire, rumors have spread that ostensibly Luis Miguel is on the verge of ruin and a terrible health crisis. They were such persistent gossip that they even appeared on the cover of a famous Mexican magazine (the one that says it always tells the truth). But giving credit to this gossip is like giving credit to any gossip about a figure as mediatic as the Sun.

Luis Miguel in 2018 REUTERS/Henry Romero (MEXICO)

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the official launch of Luis Miguel as a singer and it is natural that – as it has been throughout his career – these kinds of stories arise. Although some of the “myths” that have been woven around him are verifiable (such as Michelle’s paternity, which was a matter of back and forth for years and he himself denied it and denied it and then, if that wasn’t enough, he returned to deny), others are already taken for granted (the fact that Luisito Rey is responsible for the disappearance and now obvious death of his wife, Marcella Basteri) and some more are frankly ridiculous (the rumor that Luis Miguel died of a heroin overdose in 1994 and that the current one we see in the media is a double, which frankly was already something absurd when it was said of Paul McCartney, the Beatle).

But let’s be honest: everyone knows that Luis Miguel can neither retire nor sink into ruin, because regardless of whether he records songs or not, does concert tours or not, he is a media product that continues to sell and a lot. For the same reason, the rumors that speak ominously of the end of his career can be categorically denied without much effort.

And to prove this, there are already notes that do so: Carlos Bremer, one of the businessmen responsible for the recent resurgence of the Sun together with his controversial friend Miguel Alemán Magnani (who apparently has already paid his minimum debt of 6 million pesos with the treasury and is no longer considered a fugitive from justice), has spoken about how it is not true that he is on the verge of ruin.

In fact, Bremer and Alemán Magnani collaborated with the production of the infamous biographical series that was broadcast on Netflix, which was heavily criticized for the disastrous presentation of characters that was made (although Luis Miguel himself has split from this, blaming the team of librettists headed by Daniel, the son of historian Enrique Krauze) and for which the singer would have received the $35 million prize, according to our colleague Showbizz Daily.

In an interview with ‘Ventaneando’, Bremer pointed out that Luis Miguel actually suffered a fall and underwent surgery, he is fine, with healthy finances, since he has been able to cover his debts satisfactorily. As if that were not enough, he says he is ready to resume his career as a singer.

Luis Miguel is a natural talent. He proved it when he was 12 years old and his first album came out and he has endorsed it over and over again over the decades. He is an old-fashioned idol, in the style of Vicente Fernández or Raphael. Years can go by and he can mature (or get older, go) on stage — you like me know that Luis Miguel adopted the model of Frank Sinatra —, he may be on everyone’s lips, but he will not stop shining even if He hasn’t recorded a new single in years.

Because her overwhelming personality is more than enough to keep her going: whether it’s because of her love life, her real or invented scandals, or because of elements of her past: the sun is the sun and it won’t stop shining, and every rumor that comes out around him instead of outshining him, it serves to make him shine more.

