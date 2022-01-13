Luis Miguel, with economic problems?

after the magazine tvnotes pointed out that the interpreter of Now you can leave started 2022 with the wrong foot and in the midst of a scandal surrounding his health and financial status, his friend, the businessman Charles Bremer denied that Luis Miguel is bankrupt.

In an interview with the Mexican entertainment program Ventaneando, he reiterated that everything is fine with El Sol: “I will always be his friend, I will always take care of him, for me he is someone who has given Mexico so much, and I don’t care what problems he may have, you always have to be there to support him”, said the businessman.

According to the portal The snack, Bremer did admit to the magazine TV and novels that Luis Miguel had debts in the past, but now no longer, because thanks to his bioseries in Netflix He managed to fulfill those he owed.

“He took advantage of the opportunity, he cleaned up all his mistakes, and today he was very good with everyone, he fulfilled his debts to everyone and gave us the emotion of having him again as the great he is, and not just that, he resurrected his songs, now our young people enjoy them, it is something that the truth is that when we made the rescue plan we had not seen it, we did not see it coming”.

Contrary to what TVnotas indicates, Luis Miguel received nearly 34 million dollars for the series that in Ecuador was transmitted by Teleamazonas.