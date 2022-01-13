Maralee Nichols shares sweet video of the son she had with Tristan Thompson

Each time the personal trainer feels more comfortable showing her baby to the public. This time Maralee Nichols shared a sweet video of the son she had with Tristan Thompson, in the short the little boy is seen playing lying down.

the third son of Tristan thompson made his debut on social networks on December 25 showing off his first christmas. With a little red suit, the little one sweetly filled his mother’s profile.

Maralee Nichols announced that she had given birth to a boy as a result of the affair that Tristan Thompson had with her while he was still dating Khloé Kardashian. Despite the fact that the basketball player denied it on several occasions, finally heA paternity test confirmed that he was the father.

A little over a month after being born, the son of the personal trainer and the athlete made his first video appearance on Maralee Nichols’s personal account. The also fitness model shared the beautiful moment in which the baby appears lying down wearing a blue romper and on a blanket.

In the short Instagram story that the little boy stars in, he is seen to be very active interacting with a wooden toy from which some stuffed animals hang.

Check out the video shared by Maralee Nichols here: