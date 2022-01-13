Maricoin, the world’s first LGTBI cryptocurrency that was created in the most diverse neighborhood of Madrid

It began to be used this January with an issuance of 250 million dollars. Currently 50 MariCoins are worth one euro, but their price will fluctuate based on supply and demand.

The world of cryptocurrencies has one more since this month: maricoin. It is a cryptocurrency related to the LGBTI collective that emerged in the heart of Chueca, the most diverse neighborhood in Madrid.

Since last December 31, this virtual currency has been accepted as a means of payment in 25 businesses in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Gran Canaria or Ibiza. Gay friendly venues where it is allowed will display an ‘M’ on their door.

Maricoin was born from a meeting of friends in the Chueca neighborhood, in the heat of a conversation about the possibility of having a means of payment typical of the LGTBI collective. Since that informal talk, more than three years have passed. During this time, a non-profit project has been set up in collaboration with associations of the group.

The establishments that want to participate must sign a manifesto in which they reject homophobia or any discrimination and the principle of equality of all people is supported.

The fundamental importance of language is reflected in the play on words with which the project has been impregnated. The name of the currency, maricoin, refers to the word ‘fagot’, a derogatory term used to designate homosexual men that the group in Spain has resignified and uses as a symbol of pride, and the English voice ‘coin’, currency. In this line, Maricoins transfers will be called ‘trans’.

Waiting list

The promoters of this project clarify that at the moment it is not an investment currency, but a transaction currency, and that currently they can only be acquired through a website.

The project was all the rage in the weeks leading up to its premiere, and by December 31 a waiting list of all those who wanted to get their own maricoins had already been created.

Madrid businessman Juan Belmonde, owner of the well-known chain of Juan por Dios hairdressers, is the soul of this project. “It will give us power in this globalized capitalist world”, has explained in a video about the first LGTBI cryptocurrency.

Belmonde argues that, according to various studies in economic magazines, “if the gay community were a country, it would be the fourth largest economy in the world,” so he affirms that it is time for it to have its own virtual currency.

How do you plan to reach the whole world? The businessman reports that they are collaborating with all the associations and organizations that support the LGTBI collective and that they have more than 20 businessmen in Chueca who are behind the initiative. Also, announce that they are going to create a quality seal so that all people who use maricoin know that this business supports gender and sexual equality around the world.

‘Wallet’ and IPO in 2022

The creators of maricoin hope that this means of payment, which they define as social, ethical, transparent and transversal, will be able to operate on the stock market as of this 2022. Also during this year they will launch their own ‘wallet’, a purse for this cryptocurrency that will allow its administration and carry out reception and shipping operations.

This new currency has adopted the ‘altcoin’ model, which means that it does not have a defined value, but its value will depend on supply and demand. During this month of January they plan to issue 250 million dollars in maricoins, with a value of 50 maricoins for one euro.

If the reception exceeds 10,000 transactions, could meet another of their objectives: to be listed on Binance, the largest exchange in the world. It is an online exchange house where cryptocurrencies are exchanged, either for other cryptocurrencies or for traditional currencies, and where the market price that sets the value of each virtual currency based on supply and demand is established.

Next goal: Gay Pride

They hope to have acceptance during the first half of this year and to arrive at the next Gay Pride party as a consolidated value, an acceptance that could allow them to finance the celebration with this cryptocurrency. In fact, that is another of their great objectives: to finance the 2022 Gay Pride parties of the top 20 gay capitals in the world with maricoins.

Maricoin was developed with Algorand technology, a ‘blockchain’ created by Silvio Micali, and has been one of the ten projects that have been part of the acceleration program of Algorand Miami Accelerator, which is why the initiative has been established in that North American State.

The project receives financing from Algorand’s investment arm, Borderless Capital, a venture capital fund dedicated to promoting the company’s new decentralized projects. In addition, this February it could receive part of the million dollars that the Miami accelerator will distribute among 10 projects.

On the other hand, they are closing new collaboration agreements with other companies, such as the one announced this Thursday with Criptoro, a company specialized in blockchain consulting, technological developments, online training and tax advice for crypto assets.

“Wild capitalism tinged with rainbows”

The truth is that the new cryptocurrency has received a good general reception, although it is true that critical voices have also been raised with this initiative within the LGTBI collective.

Five liberal fags who decide to fight for collective rights and discrimination by creating the Maricoins. Wild capitalism tinged with rainbows. A seamless plan. https://t.co/x5H6WbpbQS – Javier Giner 🏳️‍🌈 (@j_giner) December 25, 2021

Thus, the director and screenwriter Javier Giner has qualified as “wild capitalism tinged with rainbows”, while journalist Paco Tomás has claimed that “‘bitcoins’ are another capitalist scam” and has added that “maricoins, besides that, are a insult to the years of struggle LGTBI + who longed for a better world for everyone. “

Now we have to see the future of this new currency and if its use reverts to the benefit of sexual affective diversity.

