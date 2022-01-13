Marlene Favela captivates dressed in red and says “the more they break my heart the better I get”. | Instagram special

Marlene Favela captivates dressed in red and says “the more they break my heart the better I get”, for those who continue to insist on asking how her heart is, because for now she remains focused on her daughter and her personal projects.

The actress, who recently returned to television with “The soulless”She has succeeded as a businesswoman and recently presented a set that includes her entire lipstick line, which has been very well received by her followers, as happened with her clothing line.

Read more: Evaluna Montaner assures that Indigo is a miracle, the doctors said that she would never be a mother

And it is that Marlene Favela has been able to inspire in many ways. This week she was a guest host on the morning show Today and she wowed with a charming red jumpsuit that with a belt that accentuated her curves and a bottom of fisherman-style pants, in addition to a discreet makeup and loose hair with waves, looking like a lady of elegance.

Precisely with that outfit that stole glances, Marlene favela He shared a funny video in networks where he assured that the more they broke his heart, the better he became, as many continue to question his sentimental status almost two years after his separation with the businessman George seely, father of his daughter.

The actress of “wild cat” Y “Against all odds”Has assured that he continues to believe in love and does not rule out having a love relationship in the future, although he admits that for now his daughter and his work are his priorities.

Marlene Favela delays her return to soap operas

In his appearance on Hoy, Marlene favela confirmed that finally he would not be part of the cast of the new telenovela “Corazón Guerrero” as said at the end of last year. Although he loved the project, he stressed that after the work carried out in “The soullessNow she was looking to focus on her business, being with her daughter and traveling.

After the stroke she suffered before becoming a mom and getting married, Marlene favela She assured that she learned to have a different perspective, to value other areas of her life more, to take care not to be from project to television project, although she was extremely grateful for the support received throughout her career.

Read more: Livia Brito, the heartless, shows off her charms in a tiny purple swimsuit

For now, Marlene favela continues to empower women through its beauty, through its line of cosmetics and fashion, also inspiring single mothers to get ahead leading a cordial and respectful relationship with their ex-partner, without gossip, without threats, without blackmail , with dignity and a lot of self-love.