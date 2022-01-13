Matheus Uribe scores a goal with Porto in the Italian Cup – International Football – Sports

The Colombian Matheus uribe He was present with a goal this Wednesday for him Porto, in a Portuguese Cup match against Vizela.

Uribe scored his goal at minute 8 of the first half, in a match in which Luis Díaz is also the starter.

Uribe took advantage of a rebound, after a corner kick, and they are dropping the ball and took out a spectacular volley for his team’s first goal, which was 0-1.

Uribe’s goal Cup victory

Porto defeated Vizela 1-3 with goals from Colombian Mateus Uribe, Fabio Vieira from a penalty and Brazilian Evanilson and qualified for the semifinals of the Portuguese Cup of football, a phase in which they will meet Sporting de Portugal.

Vieira, from a penalty in minute 64, and Evanilson, in minute 89, resolved the duel in Caldas de Vizela by breaking the 1-1 with which ended the first half after goals from Uribe (m.8) and Brazilian Cassiano (m.23).

Porto, which suffered to defeat a rival weakened by several cases of covid-19 in the squad, will play in the semifinals against Sporting Clube, which on Tuesday beat modest Leça, from the fourth category, 0-4. Porto and sportinguistas have 17 cup titles each.

Tondela got their ticket to the semifinals by beating Rio Ave, second, by 0-1 thanks to a goal in extra time by Azerbaijani Renat Dadashov against a rival who played at a disadvantage from minute 63 due to the expulsion of Brazilian Aderlan Santos . The quarterfinals are completed this Thursday with the Portimonense-Mafra match. The winner will be the rival of Tondela.

EFE