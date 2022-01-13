Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get engaged in Puerto Rico

The actress Megan fox and the rapper Colson bakerartistically known as Machine Gun Kelly, they got engaged yesterday, Tuesday, at the same hotel in Dorado where they fell in love a year and a half ago.

The tender proposal took place in front of the Tlee Spas in El Dorado Beach, at the Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and was captured in a video that the artists published on their social networks.

At the top of some stairs, framed by a tree and enlivened by the sound of the coquí, Machine Gun Kelly – dressed in black pants and a shirt with black and white vertical stripes, with diamonds – got on his knees and opened the small box that contained the ring.

Fox, for her part, dressed in a high skirt and a cap, both in black, put her hands to her face and, excited, knelt in front of her partner before kissing him.

“We did not know the pain that we would face together in such a short and frantic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated with love. And karma. Somehow, a year and a half later, after we’d been through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes “The actress wrote on her Instagram account.

The rapper shared on his social networks a short video of the ring he gave to his fiancée: a matching set of two precious stones, the emerald and the diamond.

As he explained in the post, he designed it with Stephen Webster. The parts represent their birthstones, “set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul, forming the dark heart that is our love.”

“Under the same branches under which we fell in love, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he added.

The couple coincided in 2020 in the filming in the country of the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass”, in which Bruce Wilis also starred.

The “Jennifer’s Body” actress has three children with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, Bodhi Y Journey. Meanwhile, Kelly is the father of a girl, Casie.