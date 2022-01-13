Megan Fox’s disgusting gesture of love with Machine Gun Kelly after getting engaged

Megan Fox, 35 years old and after a relationship, said yes to formalize her relationship with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who is an actor, singer and rapper. The marriage is now expected for the Transformers actress to change her marital status again after her divorce from Brian Austin Green, father of her three children, in May 2020.

Megan fox He assured in the video where he made public the proposal of his better half, that we had no idea of ​​the pain that we would face together in such a short time and in this frantic way. We didn’t know how much work and sacrifice our relationship was going to require, though intoxicated love and karma.” Still, a year and a half later, after going through hell together, after laughing so much, in a way I never would have imagined, he asked me to marry him,” she continued. “And just like in all my previous lives and in all those that are missing, I said yes And then we drank our blood, from each other.”

Megan Fox posing. Source: Instagram @Meganfox

Just as it reads, Megan Denise Fox and Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly (his stage name was given for his rapid-fire lyrical flow and is a reference to notorious criminal Machine Gun Kelly), drank their blood post-proposal with a lavish ring featuring a diamond. and an emerald: and an affirmative response from the actress. “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed this one to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (mine) set in two magnetic bands of thorns that bind them together, like two halves of a soul, forming that dark heart that is our love,” Kelly concluded.

Paradoxical it seems that the last work of Megan fox in movies, be that of a young vampire and make the decision to drink the blood of her future husband off-camera. This is Night Teeth, where Fox plays Grace and it is already one of the most exciting films of this plot.

Megan Fox in Night Teeth.

In 2009 Megan He had already been a vampire in another movie (Diabolic temptation). Now it’s his turn in Night Teeth, a movie found on Netflix that features scenes of vampires drinking blood, brutally beating and occasionally killing both humans and other bloodsuckers, and being burned alive by contact with sunlight. However, the tone is more playful and fun.