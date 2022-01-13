Megan Fox’s disgusting gesture of love with Machine Gun Kelly after getting engaged

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 31 Views

Megan Fox, 35 years old and after a relationship, said yes to formalize her relationship with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who is an actor, singer and rapper. The marriage is now expected for the Transformers actress to change her marital status again after her divorce from Brian Austin Green, father of her three children, in May 2020.

Megan fox He assured in the video where he made public the proposal of his better half, that we had no idea of ​​the pain that we would face together in such a short time and in this frantic way. We didn’t know how much work and sacrifice our relationship was going to require, though intoxicated love and karma.” Still, a year and a half later, after going through hell together, after laughing so much, in a way I never would have imagined, he asked me to marry him,” she continued. “And just like in all my previous lives and in all those that are missing, I said yes And then we drank our blood, from each other.”

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Michael Rivera, son of Jenni Rivera, attacks his family in the midst of the conflict that confronts them | Famous

He lamented that there is a long history of discord between them and lashed out …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved