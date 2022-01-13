MEMES: Barcelona loses the El Clásico to Real Madrid and the memes were swift

FC Barcelona lost for the fifth game in a row against Real Madrid and the memes have done their thing to talk about the lack of arrival of the “Xavi effect” and the luck of Luuk de Jong
The Barcelona he lost a Classic again to him Real Madrid and on this occasion, on the occasion of the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup and the fun on the networks at the cost of the defeat of the Barça fans, it was almost instantaneous, despite the fact that they managed to equalize the score on two occasions.
The effectiveness of the madridistas was shown by the goals of Vinicius, Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde in extra time, to sentence the classification to the final, cup before the winner of the duel between Athletic de Bilbao and Atlético de Madrid, which will be played on Thursday.
Real Madrid won a tight Classic and the pass to the final of the Spanish Super Cup
The memes on this occasion had a couple of objectives to which they focused, as was the case of the Netherlands striker, Luuk de Jong, in addition to the return with a goal from Ansu Fati to the activities with the team directed by Xavi Hernández.
A Vinicius goal put Real Madrid ahead (25), Luuk de Jong balanced (42), Karim Benzema made it 2-1 (72), but Ansu Fati equalized again (83) for Barça, taking the match into extra time , where the Uruguayan Fede Valverde made the final 3-2 (98).
Real Madrid will fight again for a trophy that he won for the last time two years ago against Atlético, on the first occasion that the Super Cup was played in Arabia.
The whites ended up imposing their punch this Wednesday in the first official Classic played outside of Spain, against a tough Barça, who reacted on the scoreboard up to two times and proved to be in an ascending line.
Barcelona tried to get hold of the ball from the start of the game against Real Madrid, which was comfortable waiting for the Catalans to go on the counterattack, but the Real Madrid effectiveness was the one that ended up being imposed.
