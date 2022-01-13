Mendy’s spectacular roulette over Ansu Fati and Pedri in the classic between Real Madrid and Barcelona – Prensa Libre

A Deadliest Real Madrid won in extra time by 2-3 thanks to the goals of Vinícius Júnior, Karim Benzema and ‘Fede’ Valverde to a Barcelona that confirmed their growth in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, in which the goals of Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati were useless at the King Fadh International Stadium in Riyadh.

The white forcefulness in the offensive facet was too much for a Barsa that did not exist until half an hour of play to later complete the remaining 90 minutes that confirmed in a first level challenge that the arrival of Xavi Hernández to the bench has changed his face.