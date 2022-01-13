MENTIONED 5 PLAYERS: Ancelotti’s response when asked about the FC Barcelona footballer he likes the most

Carlo Ancelotti He appeared before the media in the preview of the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup 2022. And during the conference, they asked him about the FC Barcelona player he likes the most and if he would sign a culé element for his Real Madrid.

The Italian coach did not enter the transfer game, but he did highlight 5 Blaugrana footballers. He stayed with Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the experienced ones, and with the youthful Nico González and Pablo Gavi, who have responded wonderfully since they joined the senior team.

THE 5 CULÉS HIGHLIGHTS BY ANCELOTTI

– Journalist: “I wanted to ask you, which is the Barça player you like the most and if you would sign a Barça player for your team?”

– Carlo Ancelotti: “It is a team that, apart from the veteran players it has, such as Piqué, Busquets and Jordi Alba, who always make an important contribution to the team, I think the youngsters who are pushing from behind stand out at the moment. Gavi, Nico, who are players that I think can have a great future ”.

Carlo likes what he is seeing from Xavi’s FC Barcelona: “It’s a team that I like because they have a pretty clear idea of ​​the game they want to play. He is following the identity line of this club and has also had a good streak when he arrived. I think that, with their contribution, ideas and attitudes, the team will improve ”.

Undefeated data. Pablo Gavi is the youngest debutant in the entire history of the Spanish National Team. International presentation at a higher level with only 17 years, 2 months and 1 day. He played against Italy, and he shone.

Did you know…? The 5 players mentioned by Carlo Ancelotti are products of the FC Barcelona youth team. Talent trained at La Masía.