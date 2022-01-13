Mexican national team enters the world of cryptocurrencies

The Mexican team signed an agreement with the BITSO platform, to attract fans of the Tricolor to the world of cryptocurrencies, through the NFTS and other products that the Mexican representative will have.

“An important alliance for the FMF, we became the first Concacaf team to have this cryptocurrency platform, Yon de Luisa commented. EFE

“An important alliance for the FMF, we became the first Concacaf team to have this cryptocurrency platform as part of a strategic platform. With your investment, you will be supporting the development of all categories, in addition to giving the hobby a way of relating to cryptocurrencies “, he commented Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

The alliance that makes the Mexican team With the platform that promotes the use of cryptocurrencies, it is contemplated during 2022, thinking about the World Cup in Qatar, which will be held at the end of the year.

“We are focused on continuing to grow, the technology and the number of clients in the region, we want to continue growing on a secure platform, we are not thinking of going public, we do not have that in mind, that has been the guideline that I put to the team” said Daniel Vogel, Bitso’s representative.



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, all in one place. It is now available. Subscribe NOW.

Bitso is a Mexican platform that promotes the sale of cryptocurrencies and has sought to enter the world of soccer, through Tigers of the MX League, the Sao Paulo from Brazil and now with the Mexican team.

“We are already sponsors of Tigres, Sao Paulo, and we are very enthusiastic about this sponsorship. About the use of NTFS, in the region,” added Daniel Voguel.

The Mexican team enter the world of cryptocurrencies, facing the Qatar World Cup 2022.