Mhoni Vidente predicts terrible tragedy among the Rivera

The Rivera It is in the middle of the eye of the hurricane, and it is that the lawsuits that they themselves have uncovered between several of their members have not only caused the family to divide; rather, they have confessed that a reconciliation is more than impossible.

However, the situation could get even more complicated, as the famous Mhoni Seer ensures that in the future of the famous dynasty tragedy will reign.

In a video he posted on his official YouTube account, the Cuban read the letters to the family and predicted that unot of them will end up in jail: “There are fraud, theft, legal problems. I see that Rosie Rivera and her husband mishandled and will end up in jail. There are strong legal situations on the part of Jhonny, who will sue his uncles ”, He said.

See: Johnny López defends Juan Rivera’s daughter after allegations of robbery

But that’s just the beginning; things between Los Rivera could get much worse, since, according to Mhoni, there are many things to come to light, same as they would end with the vone or more of its members. “This will end in tragedy, beatings, lawsuits, bullets… death; anger and courage will be unleashed among themselves ”, added.

Finally, the seer asked them to leave the lawsuits behind and that each one dedicate themselves to focus their energies on working and generating their assets, for themselves: “Get to work, which is the most important thing, and stop wanting to live off someone who died nine years ago”, ended.

See also: Chiquis Rivera’s sister breaks the silence, assures that her uncle Juan Rivera threatened them