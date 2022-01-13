Miami Marlins Stadium home of the Caribbean Series

It is the third time that a Caribbean Series has been held on Florida soil, since in 1990 and 1991, they played the editions at the Orange Bowl and at the Bobby Maduro, respectively. The winners of both opportunities turned out to be Dominicans with Leones del Escogido and Tigres del Licey.

In 1990, the teams that participated were: Dominican Republic, Leones del Escogido; Mexico, Naranjeros de Hermosillo; Puerto Rico, Senators of San Juan, and Venezuela, Leones del Caracas. The format consisted of 12 games, each team facing each other twice.

According to the organizers of the series, the installation was chosen for its proximity to the Latino community in the city. But because of the way it was built, the Orange Bowl was not suitable for baseball. As a result, the makeshift conditions at the old ballpark led to poor on-field play, which was pitted and worn during a recent soccer tournament.

https://twitter.com/porlagoma/status/1481384444476985346 Source confirms to me that the 2024 Caribbean Series will be played here in Miami, at the loanDepotpark, Marlins stadium. So the venues for next year (Caracas) and 2024 (Miami) are defined. – Mari Montes (@porlagoma) January 12, 2022

The Dominican Leones del Escogido won the competition with a 5-1 record and were led by Felipe Alou. The club got a good offensive performance from outfielder and Series MVP Gerónimo Berroa, who hit .300 with four home runs and eight RBIs.

Unlike the first edition, the second was with a different format and a little more accepted on the pitch.

The representatives of the Dominican Republic, Tigres del Licey; Mexico, Colts of Tijuana; Puerto Rico, Cangrejeros de Santurce, and Venezuela, Cardenales de Lara. All games were held at Bobby Maduro Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Unlike in previous years, the four teams played a six-game free-for-all schedule, with each team facing the other teams once, followed by a three-game playoff round and a best-of-three series.

The game format, which was named Winterball I was not used again in the Series.

With its Latino motto, LoanDepot Park has a perfect opportunity to leave up what its first editions in Florida did not turn out as expected. Both editions sought to be close to the Latino race, but neither was effective. Unlike at that time, the current home of the Miami Marlins is connected to that growing population.

Caracas will host the 2023 Caribbean Series.