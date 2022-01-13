Michael Rivera, son of Jenni Rivera, attacks his family in the midst of the conflict that confronts them | Famous

He lamented that there is a long history of discord between them and lashed out calling them “angry people” and that “They’ve always been shit…”.
Michael, son of Jenni Rivera, criticizes that his family is not united
From the outset, he recovered a message that he posted on that platform on September 2, 2021 that said the following: “Are you so tired like me of the shit… of my family?”.
He returned to it on Wednesday night to reiterate that indeed since that time he had this perception of his maternal family: “When I published this, I was referring to my entire family,” he wrote.
Michael Rivera, 31, is one of the three children that “La Diva de la Banda” had with her first husband, José Trinidad Marín, with whom she was married between 1984 and 1992. With him she also had Chiquis and Jacqie.
In the second marriage that she had with Juan López, from 1997 to 2003, her other two children were born: Jenicka and Johnny.
The Rivera conflict: what triggered it?
The current discord in which the family is immersed broke out on January 5 when Chiquis pointed to her uncles Juan and Rosie Rivera. According to her, both demand large sums of money for their work in the two companies of their deceased mother.
accused of an alleged embezzlement of 80 thousand dollars perpetrated by “someone very close” to her aunt, who was in charge of the companies, Jenni Rivera Fashion LCC and Jenni Rivera Enterprises LCC.
While he pointed out that his uncle Juan Rivera asks them a payment of 300 thousand dollars for the work that, according to him, is “owed” to him in one of the companies.
This has unleashed a war between some of the Rivera brothers, nephews and cousins with an exchange of accusations, alleged threats and robberies and public remarks exposing even situations of their private lives.