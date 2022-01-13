Michelle Renaud broke the silence and spoke about what happiness is and appeared next to Danilo Carrera! | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Michelle Renaud is one of the most beautiful actresses in the artistic world, but since her “breakup” with Danilo Carrera has been in constant controversy and his singleness has been questioned.

Since the artist made it known publicly that she was single, she has made different statements on her social networks that have caught the attention of her followers, some have even commented that it could be “indirect” for the actor with whom she has returned to see very close but still without confirming their courtship.

A few hours ago through his Instagram account, he published an emotional message in which he revealed that he would have already learned what happiness really was And it didn’t exactly have to do with “falling in love.”

The actress confessed that happiness for her has been to enjoy the high and low moments of life, but above all to keep going despite everything, to be able to find tranquility, He also shared an image next to Danilo Carrera.

Today I believe that happiness should be translated into knowing how to navigate the highs and lows of your life, learning from them and above all moving forward … if you are not in the same place as yesterday, you must know that you are happy. And above all we should never put happiness on material things or ideals that we see in other people … because I have bad news for you, so you buy the car of your dreams in two days you will return to feeling the way you felt before have it ”was part of what the artist wrote.

Michelle recommended to her fans that creating habits like exercising, seeing your friends and having short-term goals lead you to a place of great peace with yourself.

In the publication Renaud received hundreds of comments and good wishes from his followers: “Thank you for this message you are absolutely right”, “how nice it is to see you and Danilo together”, “how beautiful you are”, “So precious and admirable”, “beautiful” were some of the comments.

Michelle Renaud and Danilo Carrera return together?

On more than one occasion it has been said that Michelle and Danilo have been together again and although a couple of weeks ago, the actor made it clear that he was single and wished the best for his partner, they have already been watch together.

Apparently the couple has decided to keep their relationship private, due to the different gossip of which they have been victims and that although neither of them has confirmed their return, Michelle I have already made public different photographs in which you can see them very much in love.