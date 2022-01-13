Minnesota twins sign son of legendary Iván Rodríguez

The Minnesota Twins reached a minor league deal with the right-hander Derek Rodriguez, who has already gone through multiple seasons in the MLB.

According to MLB Transactions Daily, the Twins hope to have Derek Rodríguez at the 2022 Spring Training where he will try to make the Major League team and not go to the Minor Leagues.

The 29-year-old Rodríguez is 6’0 feet with 208 pounds, has three MLB seasons from 2018 to 2020 with the San Francisco Giants, where he is 12-15 with a 4.27 ERA in 221.1 innings and 162 strikeouts. for life in MLB.

He was then put on assignment by the Giants and claimed by the Detroit Tigers, who did not give him a chance to pitch in the majors and let him return to free agency while pitching in the minor leagues.

On November 17, 2020, the signing with the Colorado Rockies arrived with the intention of returning to the Majors in 2021, he did not achieve it either, he spent that year in the Minors setting a mark of 4 wins, 6 losses, 6.72 ERA in 85 innings with 87 strikeouts.

Notably, Rodriguez has a chance in the rotation of the Minnesota Twins, who let Michael Pineda go to free agency, traded JJ Happ, Rich Hill and Jose Berrios.