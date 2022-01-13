Napoles medical report on David Ospina – International Soccer – Sports

Two weeks before the game against Peru for the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, the captain and goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team, David Ospina, came out surprisingly 45 minutes into the match that lost the Naples against Fiorentina in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.

The alarms went off because he is a key footballer for Reinaldo Rueda ahead of these next qualifying matches, first against Peru and then against Argentina.

Statement from Naples

After the Coppa Italia match, the Napoli club issued a brief statement confirming that the goalkeeper has a problem with his left calf, although the severity is unknown.

“David Ospina, who left after the first half of Napoli-Fiorentina in the Italian Cup, suffered a resentment in his left calf,” says Napoli.

Ospina, currently in negotiations with his team to renew his contract, conceded a goal from Dusan Vlahovic before leaving to make way for substitute Alex Meret.

Will it be enough for the tie?

EL TIEMPO consulted with sources in Italy who reported that Ospina “is fine, he has a slight muscular discomfort.” In addition, they denied that the goalkeeper had muscle discomfort prior to this game.

However, Óscar Rentería, a panelist for Caracol Radio’s The Pulse of Soccer, stated in his radio space that Ospina had confirmed to Eduardo Niño, former goalkeeper coach for the Colombian National Team, that he left the match due to calf injury.

Niño, according to Rentería, also told him that Ospina is awaiting the medical report on his injury, although it probably won’t be enough to reach the qualifying date against Peru, on January 28 in Barranquilla, and Argentina, on January 1. February.

