Natural gas and also green. The label proposed by Brussels | Companies

The European Commission gave the gas sector the first toast of the year on a platter. Before the end of 2021 it was going to propose its green labeling for nuclear power plants (as anticipated in the previous Environment supplement) and gas – with Germany against and France in favor -, but it was disconcerting due to its nocturnal nature.

On December 31, almost at midnight, he presented it after months of debate seasoned with the rise in the price of electricity throughout the continent. “These are sensitive issues that sometimes imply the crossing of red lines by the States,” a source from the EU Directorate of Taxation and Customs Union acknowledged to journalists in the middle of the same month. This did not reveal the outcome, but spoke of “eliminating subsidies for fossil fuels, to give signals rather than penalize.” And while there have already been several script twists, assuming the New Year’s Eve announcement included treachery divides experts.

“That they wanted to avoid noise is as obvious as that the political decision had been made. A strange course since it was decided to open a new classification or taxonomy to remotely direct finance towards the ecological transition of Europe. We have already indicated Regulation 2020/852 lax in technological neutrality and devaluator of what is sustainable ”, says Fernando Ferrando, president of the Fundación Renovables. “Neither nuclear nor gas are clean energies, but as a transition element and lesser evil I prefer the second, because it allows a more flexible management,” he adds.

The one who does admit to being somewhat surprised is Francisco del Pozo, head of Greenpeace’s fossil fuel campaign: “The Commission tends to be more equidistant. Well added gas emissions –direct, logistical and fugitive– are similar to those of coal, no matter how much it is denied. The lobbies have done a good job, which is logical when we talk about the second most consumed source of fossil energy in the world and there is so much pharaonic infrastructure to amortize, especially in Spain ”.

The fountain that grows the most

Some 90,000 kilometers of gas pipelines run through Spanish territory, where demand for gas has grown by 5% in 2021, according to Enagás. “The existing pipeline networks would serve to transport renewable gases, such as biogas or hydrogen. Electrification is necessary, but it will be gradual ”, considers Inmaculada Peiró, director of the Association of Companies of the Installations and Energy Sector (Agremia).

From Sedigas, the Spanish Gas Association, share a position. “The PNIEC recognizes natural gas as a vector to meet its objectives. Without requiring new investments, it plays a key role in combined cycles, as it ensures supply. Without forgetting the firm commitment to renewable origin options ”, they say.

However, just as the main gas companies refuse to pronounce here on the green taxonomy, in Sedigas they also prefer not to declare “until the final draft is known.”

The numbers twenty state Members, at least, must reject the project presented by the Commission to stop its current processing by way of a delegated act. For now, Spain, Ireland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria and Luxembourg have expressed their disagreement. 270 grams of CO two per kilowatt hour is the ceiling set by maximum direct emission for gas plants until 2031. In Spain, the average is now around 370 grams.

On January 21 the deadline for the comments of the expert groups ends and in the remainder of the month the European Commission will make its proposal for a supplementary delegated act of taxonomy, before submitting to the verdict of the European Council and Parliament. “And beware, if it were rejected, it would be time to start over,” warns Ignacio Araluce, president of Foro Nuclear, another of the energies touched by the wand of sustainability.

In the best of cases, nothing definitive will be known until summer. The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge corroborate what was stated by Teresa Ribera, third vice president of the Government: “Nuclear energy and gas have a role to play in the transition, but limited in time.”