Naya Rivera’s sister, Nickayla, confessed how she came out of a “dark place” after the death of the artist

Naya Rivera’s younger sister told how she found the light after suffering depression after the tragic death of the Glee star. Nickayla Rivera, 28, known for a successful modeling career, permanently remembers the death of her sister at the age of 33 after drowning in Lake Piru in California in July 2020.

It is worth remembering that the actress with Puerto Rican descent died trying to save her son Josey from drowning in the lake. This Monday his sister Nickayla shared a moving video on Youtube where he tells the fans of both how such a painful tragedy could be overcome.

The young model began by talking about the importance of Naya had in his life. “In July 2020 my sister Naya passed away. And when that happened I was completely in shock. It was as if the mat was moved, we didn’t see it coming. My whole family was completely in shock. The dark place I was in before It only got worse when that happened. At that point I had no thoughts about my future. I had no thoughts about myself, actually. I was just experiencing pain. “

Nickayala rivera She stated that to heal her pain, she had to discover who she was, to explore her identity, and to take better care of her health. He stopped smoking e-cigarettes. “That was very difficult, but when I did it, I felt so empowered,” she confesses.

Nickayla He has also shared in his social networks cute photos with her famous older sister. “There are no words to describe my love for you. Being side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is indestructible. We are completely opposite, but simultaneously equal. You are the yin to my yang.”