Naya Rivera’s sister, Nickayla, confessed how she came out of a “dark place” after the death of the artist

Naya Rivera’s younger sister told how she found the light after suffering depression after the tragic death of the Glee star. Nickayla Rivera, 28, known for a successful modeling career, permanently remembers the death of her sister at the age of 33 after drowning in Lake Piru in California in July 2020.

It is worth remembering that the actress with Puerto Rican descent died trying to save her son Josey from drowning in the lake. This Monday his sister Nickayla shared a moving video on Youtube where he tells the fans of both how such a painful tragedy could be overcome.

