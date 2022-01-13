Netflix: Milett Figueroa fulfills the dream of internationalization and acts for a movie on the streaming portal

The model Milett Figueroa will shine in the skin of a seductive vampire who will fight to be human in the movie vampires, which will be seen soon on Netflix and Hbo. It is a science fiction story, set in the last century that is now shooting in Spain. With this, it seeks its long-awaited internationalization.

How did you get this great opportunity?

—A friend with whom I worked on another film in Mexico contacted me for an audition and I was selected. I am happy, excited because I am going to show myself abroad.

Tell us about your role…

—My character is Adriana, one of the protagonists (along with Adriana and Luna). I am a fashion executive, but I am really a vampire, my role goes to the end. We will be in Spain for a month, then we go to Los Angeles.

With which actors will you share the scene?

—With Mexicans, Spaniards, Colombians and in the United States we will be joined by Danny Trejo (from Machete) and María Conchita Alonso, I am happy to also share roles with Hollywood celebrities.

Is it a mega production?

—Yes, the film will be released on Netflix, HBO and on other platforms, without a doubt it is the one I expected to start the year well.

What city in Spain are you shooting in now?

—We are in the city of Cádiz, where there are beautiful settings and castles where we will record.

This will give a boost to your acting career

-Without a doubt, it is a challenge for me, mentally and physically, they are also teaching us to use weapons, I will use a machine gun on the set.

came out ahead

during the pandemic Milett Figueroa could not act and remained thanks to the fact that it is the image of well-known brands. “It was a hard time for everyone, especially for art. Thank God this opportunity appeared, which is a challenge for me”.