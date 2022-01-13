Netflix: Milett Figueroa fulfills the dream of internationalization and acts for a movie on the streaming portal

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 22 Views

The model Milett Figueroa will shine in the skin of a seductive vampire who will fight to be human in the movie vampires, which will be seen soon on Netflix and Hbo. It is a science fiction story, set in the last century that is now shooting in Spain. With this, it seeks its long-awaited internationalization.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Luis Miguel will continue to be the ‘Sun of Mexico’ even if he does not work

Like the proverbial wildfire, rumors have spread that ostensibly Luis Miguel is on the verge …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved