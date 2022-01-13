New York positivity rate decreases

The governor from the state of New York, Kathy hochul, reported on Wednesday the decrease in daily cases and a slowdown in growth in hospitalization rates due to COVID-19, for the third consecutive day.

In addition, almost 59,000 new cases were reported daily, an increase of about 10,000 cases from Tuesday’s figures, although the latter may have reflected delays in the weekend reports.

The positivity rate stood at 17.37%, marking the third day in a row that fewer than one in five COVID-19 tests in New York it tested positive and the only day on that stage where the total number of tests exceeded 350,000.

#COVID Update: -338,280 Test Results Reported

-58,770 Positives

-17.37% Positive

-12,671 Hospitalizations (+131)

-166 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/EhTyZonQBk – Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 12, 2022

Telemundo 47 reported that the mobile positivity rate has decreased in eight of the 10 regions of New York for the past three days, while the two reported increases have seen only mild growth of the infection.

“The data we’re seeing on new infections offers a glimmer of hope that disciplining New Yorkers to combat the winter surge is paying off,” Hochul said in a statement.

The governor He said they are outgrowing the wave, but stay vigilant and not take hard-earned progress for granted. He suggested to residents: make sure you and your loved ones are vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask and be careful in closed public spaces so that the pandemic is finally a thing of the past.

The doctor Rochelle Walensky He said that although it is not certain, it may be possible for cases to decline as fast as they increased.

“The sudden and pronounced increase in cases due to omicron is resulting in an unprecedented daily count of cases, illnesses, absenteeism and stresses on our healthcare system, “Walensky said at a COVID-19 briefing at the White House on Wednesday.