New York Senator Says Improving Pay for In-Home Caregivers is Priority | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Admin 34 mins ago News Leave a comment 22 Views

funds came out of the insurance of theno government.Jonathan: Legislation forthat the workers of thisguy raise his salary,seúlveda already approved the justfor home care.although in its early stages,the senator says they have itas a priority for him2022 state budget.>> in this state we have almost3.5 million peopleadults.1.5 million people whoenabled nonsense.they need assistance fromhomecare.latin women. increase thesalary to ensure that theperson has an income of$ 35,000 a year.Jonathan: wages have forcedlabors, leaving a big gapand need for workers frommany advocates have beenputting pressure onlegislators in albany and thegovernor so that thelegislation is approved.>> I think they would have made afor its great long before itwhat has happened now. theimpediments the coronavirus,but we have to do somethingbecause it is a great binaryinjustice.>> He said that it is already in why I knowpeople who work in theI have . I want to remember thatmost of them are womenLatina immigrants arepeople who usually don’tthey have jobs or more that paya great salary. said that powergive a living wage and raisepeople is very important toher. that’s the bill,

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The Knicks unhinge Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in New York

Sports writing, Jan 12 (EFE) .- The Knicks stopped short, to the point of unhinging …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved