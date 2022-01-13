NFL boasts rise in ratings, driven by ESPN’s “Monday Night Football”

The league announced a 10 percent overall growth in viewership; no network grew more than ESPN’s 16 percent

An extra week of matches, close finals and a year without elections helped lift the NFL until their highest regular season ratings in six years.

The 272 regular season games averaged 17.1 million viewers across television and digital platforms, representing a 10 percent increase compared to 2020 and the highest average for the league since 2015.

No one grew more than ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” package, up 16 percent from the previous year. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The “monday night football” from ESPN saw the biggest increase, with its 19-game package seeing a 16 percent increase from last year, averaging 14.18 million viewers. Is about top regular season viewership for the network since 2010 and third-best since 2006, when the package moved to cable television from ABC.

It was expected to increase the global audience of the NFL after the 2020 campaign was played in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with empty stadiums presenting a strange dynamic of viewership, and the change in the habits of many people. The first half of the season also took place in the midst of a presidential campaign, when many turned to cable news channels.

Also, it was the first season in which the league played a 17-game regular season campaign. Despite the additional encounters, there weren’t too many beatdowns. According to the league, 64 percent of games this season were within a touchdown in the first period.

matches of the NFL were placed in the Top-16 and 91 of the 100 most watched programs on television during the season, according to Nielsen. The Dallas cowboys were involved in five of the 10 most-watched matches, including a matchup of the Week 12 at Thanksgiving Day against las vegas raiders, which averaged 40.8 million viewers. It was most watched regular season game on any network in 31 years, and only one of two since 1988 to average at least $40 million.