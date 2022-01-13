NFL Playoffs 2022 Patriots vs. Bills: Viagra to fix Josh Allen’s frostbitten feet?

ANDn Saturday night, the Patriots and Bills will play their wild card round game in Buffalo, where the forecast for game time is minus 5°F (-15°C).

extreme temperatures, though without wind and snow as it was the first duel between Pats and Bills this season, but which the Buffalo players themselves admit are difficult.

Receiver Stefon Diggs says he gave up a touchdown a couple of weeks ago against Atlanta because of the speed of Allen’s passes, which makes it difficult to control the ball, but the QB himself was the one who mentioned an additional problem: not feeling his feet

“It will be a challenge. It’s no fun getting hit in the cold or catching passes in the cold. Wear more over the course of the match. We try to get used to it. It’s more of a mental barrier than a physical one. We have to do our best not to be affected by the elements. For me, the most important thing is that I don’t know why, but I have poor circulation in my feet, my fingers freeze, I don’t feel them. I need to keep them as warm and dry as possible,” Allen said Tuesday at a news conference.

“Its not fun getting hit in the cold… getting up off the ground is just a little more exhausting throughout the game.” – Josh Allen on playing in single-digit temperatures forecasted for Saturday night. The real challenge will be keeping his toes dry and warm#BillsMafiapic.twitter.com/MsDWbEP1RM ? Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 11, 2022

From the television sets comes a solution sui generis of former player Bart Scott and now an analyst for ESPN, that Thursday suggested taking Viagra.

“Take some Viagra before the game, kid. This will improve circulation. Many players in the NFL, at least in my time, took Viagra for better blood flow. Viagra was originally a medicine for the heart, certain? It improves circulation so you make sure it gets to your feet,” Scott said.