Novak Djokovic tested positive: here the reconstruction of the facts

Confusion about Djokovic’s test result, however, only rekindled doubts about his activities, and false statements about his travels in the period when he tested positive.

If, in fact, Djokovic did receive a positive test result on December 16, then his actions in the days that followed — when he should have been in isolation — could have put the health and safety of dozens of people at risk. On the day of his test and the two following, for example, Djokovic’s own social media posts and contemporary accounts show that he repeatedly appeared at public events without a mask and around children and strangers, even after having recorded a positive test. .

What had Djokovic said before?

To obtain an entry visa to Australia, Djokovic and his lawyers submitted documents saying he had tested positive for the coronavirus on December 16. He cited that positive result when he was interviewed by Australian Border Force officials upon his arrival in Melbourne.

Djokovic submitted the result of the December 16 test “without being asked”, the Australians said in a court filing. The transcript of his interview, which was recorded, includes the dialogue that can be read below:

INTERVIEWER: Thank you. Have you ever had covid? DJOKOVIC: Yes. INTERVIEWER: And when did you have it? DJOKOVIC: I had covid twice, I had covid in June 2020 and I recently had covid on… I had a positive test… PCR… December 16, 2021. INTERVIEWER: Thank you. Excuse me, what was the date? December 16? DJOKOVIC: December 16, 2021, I have the documents also to confirm it, if you want I can provide them… just as a… INTERVIEWER: Thank you. I’m just going to make a photocopy of those documents…

The file also includes the time of the test — which was taken around 1 pm on December 16 — and a positive result delivered seven hours later. In his statement on Wednesday, Djokovic said he did not find out about the positive result until after attending an event at a tennis center on December 17 and that two rapid antigen tests came back negative.