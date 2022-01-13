NYPD Searches for Two Subjects Who Stabbed and Beat a Woman in the Middle of the Bronx Street – NBC New York (47)

What you should know The New York City Police Department is looking for two subjects caught on surveillance camera brutally beating a Hispanic woman in the middle of the Bronx street.

The attack took place at 5:30 am Saturday in front of a pharmacy on East 198th Street.

Police said paramedics took the woman to the hospital in stable condition. There is no information on whether the victim and the assailants knew each other, but nothing was stolen from her, according to police.

NEW YORK — The New York City Police Department is searching for two subjects caught on surveillance camera brutally beating a Hispanic woman in the middle of the Bronx street.

The police published the disturbing images of the tremendous beating against the woman who was also stabbed in an attempt to find the suspects. The attack took place at 5:30 am Saturday in front of a pharmacy on East 198th Street.

The brutal assault against the 28-year-old woman was at the hands of two men, one with a sharp-edged object and the other with fists and kicks while she was on the ground.

The man who stabbed her attacked her from behind as the victim shifts position on the ground in the midst of the terrifying beating.

“This is really incredible, as you can see they attacked a woman and we are all really in danger, it is not safe at all, either during the day or at night,” Sandra Castro, a resident of the Bronx, told Telemundo 47.

In the neighborhood where it happened, they are terrified of the attack.

“I’m not surprised,” Castro said. “What surprises me is that they dare to hit a woman, but hey, crime is like that.”

“That’s worrying because I have a 16-year-old son so, okay, he doesn’t walk at night, but it’s very worrying because I see that many more things are happening with young people,” Yanira Estrella, another Bronx resident, said. .

According to the police report, the victim was walking alone last Saturday at 5:30 in the morning when the suspects approached and the victim ended up on the floor where the brutal attack occurred.

“It rolled a lot, it hit the wall of the pharmacy. It’s terrible,” Manuela Mesa, who lives in the Bronx, said.

There is no information on whether the victim and the assailants knew each other, but nothing was stolen from her, according to police.

“Oh, my God! Bad, bad. Poor lady, I hope she’s fine and that things like that don’t happen again,” said Edwin Rojas, a resident.

Police said paramedics took the woman to hospital in stable condition, while an area resident says one of the woman’s lungs collapsed but she is fine.

With the dissemination of the surveillance video, detectives hope that they will reach the whereabouts of the criminals.