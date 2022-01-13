OpenSea competitor LooksRare exceeds $ 394 million in sales

The daily market volume of NFT LooksRare has already exceeded USD 394 million following the official launch of the platform on January 10.

The platform was able to attract this customer base by offering just 2% commissions on basic sales and zero commissions on private sales, compared to 2.5% commission from the competition, OpenSea, on each transaction. The project also enables merchants to earn rewards in the form of their native LOOKS token for buying and selling NFT.

The main NFTs that have taken LooksRare by storm are the collection Meebits, that comes from LarvaLabs, the same creators of the Cryptopunks Y Autoglyphs.

Meebits are currently the best collection on the market at press time, according to data from DappRadar. It’s worth noting that DappRadar has included a disclaimer to highlight the potential fake volume that takes place with Meebits on LooksRare.

Other traders have similar suspicions of market manipulation. Journalist Colin Wu has recorded a number of repeated fake transactions. According to Wu’s note, “Meebits’ transaction volume has reached 52,771 ETH. The whales constantly repeat transactions to obtain tokens. “

Another point of skepticism emerged on Wednesday when a Meebit was sold for $ 49.5 million worth of Ethereum. Traders are claiming this trade was fraudulent, citing that the combination of LooksRare’s zero percent royalties and the implementation of LOOK token rewards incentivizes fake volume.

