Orbelín Pineda: ‘I know there is a lot of level, I hope I can experience it’

EFE

Vigo, Spain / 12.01.2022





The Mexican Orbelín Pineda said this wednesday to be excited”Before the new stage that awaits you in the Celta Vigo, a team with which he has been committed until June 30, 2027 after ending his relationship with Cruz Azul.

“Now it’s time to be in a different step, another culture, but the dream is. I want to give the best of Orbelín, take advantage of the entire institution and colleagues to give the best of me “, commented the national team in an interview with CeltaMedia.

Likewise, the Magician admitted that the worst will be “being away from the family” because until now I had it “very close”, but it assumes that the jump to European football was necessary so as not to slow down its progression.

Orbelín Pineda wants to give good shows in Spain

“I know that there is a lot of level, I hope to be able to experience it as quickly as possible and contribute the best of oneself “, reiterated the attacker, who found in Nestor Araujo his main support in the locker room.

“He tells me that he is very well, that there is a lot of camaraderie, that the coaching staff is open and the club has a new sports city “, revealed Pineda, who sets himself the goal “Give good shows” for fans to enjoy.

In this sense, wait adapt “as quickly as possible” to his teammates, with whom he began training this Tuesday after several days exercising on the sidelines to speed up his set-up.