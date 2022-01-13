Oribe Peralta, Mexico’s hero at the 2012 Olympic Games, retires from the courts

LEON, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 08: Oribe Peralta of Chivas reacts prior to the 5th round match between Leon and Chivas as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Leon Stadium on February 8, 2021 in Leon, Mexico. (Photo by Cesar Gomez / Jam Media / Getty Images)

Oribe Peralta announced his retirement from soccer. His last team were the Chivas de Guadalajara. | Photo: César Gomez / Jam Media / Getty Images

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) – Mexican forward Oribe Peralta, who scored the two goals with which “Tri” beat Brazil 2-1 to win the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics, announced Wednesday his retirement from the courts after 19 years.

The now 38-year-old former player was part of the Mexico national team at the 2014 World Cups in Brazil and Russia 2018.

“19 years of wearing the professional coat, plus a lifetime of dedication and devotion. This is my way of saying goodbye and especially thanking you, my hobby, and each of the people who made this dream possible,” he published Peralta on his social networks along with a video.

The soccer player who ended his career with the popular “Chivas” of Guadalajara, played with the Mexican clubs Monarcas Morelia, León, Monterrey, Santos Laguna, Jaguares de Chiapas and América.

“I’ve always been linked to a ball, that has been the great success of my life. Of all his roles, the one I thank him the most is being my friend, it was thanks to a ball that I found my way, that I discovered my mission and that I have had the gift of connecting with millions of people who share the same passion with me, “says Peralta in the video.

“Today that the whistle marks a game changer that leads me to continue my steps off the courts, I can only say: Thank you! Today that I take a new course you keep rolling dear friend,” he added.

With the “Warriors” of Santos he was champion in the Clausura 2008 and Clausura 2012 tournaments, and with the “Aguilas” of America he won the title in the Apertura 2018 tournament.

With the Mexico team he scored 25 goals in 67 appearances.

(Report by Carlos Calvo Pacheco)

