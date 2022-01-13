Pamela Silva poses for the first time with Ford and her son’s father (PHOTO)

Pamela Silva, poses for the first time with Ford and the father of her child… In his style, with a low profile, almost going unnoticed, publish a family image on the child’s Instagram.

In the middle of a photo gallery, where he is seen Ford playing in a production made by Cristy & Co. Photo, appear an image where the three sharing an armchair. The little one in the middle, and Pam and the little one’s dad on either side.

The image does not bring details, you cannot see his face, nor does it bring the name, but as we were able to confirm, it is Ford’s father Liam Siberry-Silva, who has preferred to be out of the public spot but very present in his son’s life.

Pamela Silva with her son Ford and the boy’s father Photo: Ford’s Instagram

The photo can be found in the following Ford Instagram post:

Although since We learned that she was pregnant, through her divorce papers from César Conde, Pamela has been very discreet about who Ford’s father is, she did make it clear in the court documents that the little one had been conceived in a traditional way and that there was a dad.

Then we tell you that in the documents of the christening in the church, Ford bore his father’s last name and people who live with them, assure that he is very present in the little boy’s life. So much so, that he was on his first birthday and was with him when he suffered the mouth accident last week.

In fact, Pamela herself confirmed it by saying the following: “He was with his father when he called me at dawn. It is the call that no mother wants to receive, and when I saw him in person with his face covered in blood I almost fainted“, He explained at the time.

This was the first time he named him, or that he let us see that Ford does have his father present, although he also implied that they do not live togetherWell, at dawn, when the accident happened, she was at Siberry’s house, but she would be a couple.

What about Ford’s dad? From what we see in the photo that it is light-haired, tall, athletic… Who have shared with him They say he is very similar to Ben Affleck, who only speaks English, who is reserved and very friendly.

Although published later, these photos were taken a few days before the accident where Ford had to undergo surgery to reconstruct part of his cheek and lip.

