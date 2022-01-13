Pedro Rivera Jr. spoke for the first time about his family’s problems

Pedro Rivera Jr is one of the brothers of the famous singer Jenni Rivera who died in 2012 at age 43 in a plane crash; after her death she was another member of the clan, Rosie Rivera, who took control of the finances of their companies and recently after 9 years of his death, Jenni’s children have accused their aunt of embezzlement. The scandals after the declarations of Rosie’s nephews have not stopped and Pedro wanted to go out to put cold cloths and reconcile the situation in his family.

During the career of the famous North American singer of Mexican regional music, Jenny; She knew how to do business and set up a whole business dynasty around her and supported by her family. Since her passing, her younger sister Rosie rivera He took control of the finances of the company and it was not until after 9 years that Jennie’s children, after an audit made to their management, publicly accused her of embezzlement and this sparked controversy and conflicts between relatives. Although at first Jacqie one of Jenni’s daughters said that the issue had been settled, it was one of her sisters, the singer Chiquis Rivera, who in controversial statements said that her aunt had misappropriated funds and there was financial fraud. What sparked the scandal.

It has not been until now that Pedro Rivera Jr, who keeps a low profile and does not usually make statements about his family felt the need to intervene and give his opinion, putting a conciliatory tone to the painful situation that his family is going through for money. “I have told Juan (another of the brothers) ‘for that, please stop him’ because that is causing many more problems,” he confessed in the media.

And he continued commenting that because of his impartial position and for which he seeks dialogue and reach an agreement and peace between relatives, he is usually accused of being on the side of Jenni’s children but he clarifies that his position is based on achieving reconciliation of the his. “But they have told me ‘you do not protect them (the children of Jenny), but it is not like that, I am in the middle of the whole family. I am trying to bring reconciliation or peace “and continued:” It is a very painful thing, but Rosie He has never taken money like this. She doesn’t need, she has her books, she knows how to manage, she has her job. I’ve known a lot of Rosie mistakes, but no thief and shoplifter, ”Jr. said.

The Rivera. Source: Instagram Pedro Rivera Jr.

Peter He is seeking an end to accusations and reconciliation in order to protect his family’s reputation, an issue that greatly distresses him. “We are shaming people more than we really should. We were an example family for many who want to get up from the ground like my father and the family Rivera he has done it “and added:” Now we are setting a very good example and that makes me very sad. ” The pastor intends to raise awareness of the importance of dialogue while we are alive and to be able to be at peace with the family. From his place he seeks that there are no conflicts and less for money, which has led his family to tarnish the reputation of people with work and values. “The time will come when we all have to leave this life. The least I would like to see is that they come with their hypocrisies after they have died, “he concluded. Pedro Rivera Jr.