Pedro Rivera Jr. spoke for the first time about his family’s problems

1 hour ago

Pedro Rivera Jr is one of the brothers of the famous singer Jenni Rivera who died in 2012 at age 43 in a plane crash; after her death she was another member of the clan, Rosie Rivera, who took control of the finances of their companies and recently after 9 years of his death, Jenni’s children have accused their aunt of embezzlement. The scandals after the declarations of Rosie’s nephews have not stopped and Pedro wanted to go out to put cold cloths and reconcile the situation in his family.

During the career of the famous North American singer of Mexican regional music, Jenny; She knew how to do business and set up a whole business dynasty around her and supported by her family. Since her passing, her younger sister Rosie rivera He took control of the finances of the company and it was not until after 9 years that Jennie’s children, after an audit made to their management, publicly accused her of embezzlement and this sparked controversy and conflicts between relatives. Although at first Jacqie one of Jenni’s daughters said that the issue had been settled, it was one of her sisters, the singer Chiquis Rivera, who in controversial statements said that her aunt had misappropriated funds and there was financial fraud. What sparked the scandal.

