Penelope Cruz eats extra salt, is it normal?

Is it possible for a cardiologist to recommend extra salt intake as a treatment for a medical condition? Under what conditions?

The Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO / WHO) recommends a consumption of less than 5g of salt, per adult, per day, taking into account all sources, because it is indisputable that the consumption in excess of this mineral damages blood pressure.

And is that excessive consumption of salt is not only a matter of taste, it can be critical, and even esteem that “2.5 million deaths could be prevented each year if the world’s salt intake were reduced to the recommended level”.

Salt objectively

It must be said that sodium is a necessary nutrient for the body’s functions. World Health Organization points out that its consumption “helps to maintain plasma volume, acid-base balance, transmission of nerve impulses and normal cell function.” In addition, sodium is found naturally in various foods, such as milk, meat, and shellfish. But yes, it is a fact that excess is harmful to health.

The doctor Rossana De Jongh Delgado, a physician specializing in clinical nutrition, states that “a moderate consumption of salt is necessary for the proper functioning of the organs, that is, the brain, blood vessels, kidneys all need chlorine, sodium, and water. For this reason, this balance between water and electrolytes (these minerals present in the blood) is what makes it possible to maintain normal blood pressure and urine concentration, in most cases ”.

Additionally, the specialist explains that in quite exceptional cases, “people can have orthostatic hypotension and in the attack phase, one of the measures that may be necessary is the intake of salt, promptly to prevent the person from fainting, so to speak, or to quickly raise blood pressure. This is accompanied by measures such as raising the feet or lowering the head so that the blood quickly reaches the brain ”.

De Jongh points out that some studies recommend that those diagnosed with true hypotension may need a slightly higher sodium diet than normal. It is also recommended that for people who practice physical exercise, especially of high intensity and long duration, there is a recovery of electrolytes, because they are lost along with the water with perspiration and could cause a drop in tension. In fact, many of the recovery drinks have water, sodium, and other minerals.

However, the doctor emphasizes that Between these diagnoses and generalized salt consumption, there is a big difference. “The average consumption of salt is unfortunately 10 to 12 grams, so if it is already higher than it should be, there is no point in inducing people to consume more salt. Consuming more than 5 grams of salt a day has been associated with a progressive increase in blood pressure. It is also associated with an increased risk of developing kidney disease; Osteoporosis can also be precipitated in women near or at this stage of menopause; it can also alter the functioning of the central nervous system ”.

The key, as always, is balance. The doctor advises moderation: neither eliminate salt completely, nor exaggerate its consumption, considering that it is not only about the salt that we add to our meals, but that many processed foods have salt and are part of our habitual consumptions.

In conclusion, if a person has orthostatic hypotension or vasovagal syncope, it is best to visit the doctor, who will carry out the necessary tests to know if the origin of these symptoms is cardiac, vascular or nervous, and during this process will recommend specific measures.

“If it is decided A diet rich in salt must be exclusively under medical criteria. It is carried out in a timely manner and with careful monitoring of blood pressure to avoid the consequences that in the long term an excessive consumption of salt could have on global health ”.

