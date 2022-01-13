POCO M4 Pro, will it be the cheapest and most recommended Xiaomi of 2022?

One of the most recommended mobiles of all of 2021 was the Xiaomi POCO M3 Pro. The model was presented as one of the cheapest and most complete bets on the market, selling millions of units around the world. It is still selling very well thanks to its low price and punctual offers. Today we have very good news for users who are looking for a mid-range of Xiaomi very cheap: the Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro It is just around the corner.

POCO M4 Pro, cheap and recommended mobile?

A certification in Thailand has confirmed that this device is a reality and is a few weeks away from making an appearance. 2022 is here and it is a matter of a short time before Xiaomi begins to renew each of the important terminals in its entire catalog. Yesterday we were talking about the POCO X4 Pro and now it’s the turn of the LITTLE M4 Pro.

Unlike the X4 Pro, the M4 Pro is a lower-end device with a more modest hardware and a lowest price. It will be a terminal for users who can or want to spend the minimum and have a decent device in their hands.

When it will be presented is a complete unknown and so are its characteristics. Nothing has been revealed about the possible design, display, processor or battery. What we can anticipate is that Xiaomi will take advantage of the popularity of the M3 Pro to continue launching one of its most interesting models.

We only know one thing about him LITTLE M4 Pro and it will not come with support for 5G networks. This confirms that it will be a cheaper device than X4 Pro and less advanced. It is a matter of days before the information about the LITTLE M4 Pro come out and fully reveal.

Whether or not it will be worth it is something we cannot say at the moment. We must wait for the official presentation and pricing in the West. Of course, knowing how Xiaomi is this LITTLE M4 Pro could be consolidated as one of the Xiaomi cheaper and recommended of the year.