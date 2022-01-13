‘Pol’ Fernández will be absent with Cruz Azul for personal reasons and without pay

‘Pol’ Fernández requested a special permit to travel to Argentina and will be with his family; it is unknown how long he will be absent

In the midst of uncertainty about his future with Cruz Azul, midfielder Guillermo Fernández requested a special permit from the board and coaching staff to leave the club and travel to Argentina to resolve “personal issues”.

“Pol” Fernández will be with his family for a few days and will not receive his salary for the duration of his absence, according to sources consulted by ESPN in Argentina.

The ‘Máquina’ squad and coach Juan Reynoso offered their support to Fernández, who did not specify how many days he will be absent from the cement team due to this personal situation.

This trip, according to what “Pol” Fernández communicated to Cruz Azul, is not to define his future with Boca Juniors or another interested Argentine team.but to attend to a family matter.

However, the permanence of the 30-year-old midfielder remains in the air, who has less than six months left on his contract with Cruz Azul and for which the board has made an offer to send him to Boca Juniors in exchange for Argentine striker Cristian Curassow, since both players would go free from July 1 without leaving a single dollar to their teams.

This negotiation, assured sources, is maintained between clubs waiting to reach an agreement as soon as possibleOtherwise, Boca will lose Pavón’s asset and Cruz Azul will also suffer the same fate with Fernández once the current tournament ends for both.

“Pol” Fernández did not play on Date 1 due to a thigh injury caused by an infection from a tattoo he got, the sources added, but he was scheduled to participate in Day 2 against FC Juárez until this “personal issue” caused him to be absent from this Wednesday with Cruz Azul, until further notice.