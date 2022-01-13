Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo is blunt: “I don’t want to be at United to be seventh”

Nor there is no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo is not having a good time with Manchester United’s moment in the Premier League, I made it clear in an interview with Sky Sports.

“What I can say is that we can do better, all of us. Manchester United belongs to important things, so we have to change that. I don’t want to be here to be in sixth, seventh or fifth place. I’m here to try to win, to compete “, declared the Portuguese attacker.

But CR7 asks his teammates for more delivery: “I don’t accept that our mentality is less than being in the top three in the Premier League. I think that to build good things, sometimes you have to destroy some things. So why not? New year, new life and I hope Manchester (United) can be at the level the fans want. They deserve it”.

“We are capable of changing things now. I know the way, but I’m not going to mention it here because I don’t think it’s ethical for me to say that. “

On the arrival of Ralf Rangnick to the United bench, the star asked for time to show his hand: “Since I arrived I think that in some points we are better, but it needs time. It is not so easy to change the mentality of the players and the way of playing, the culture, the system as well. I think he’s going to do a good job. “

“It takes time but I think he’s going to do a good job. We know that we are not playing the best football but we have many games to improve “, Cristiano concluded.