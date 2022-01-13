Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo is blunt: “I don’t want to be at United to be seventh”

Admin 46 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 20 Views

Premier league CR7 talks about the moment the Red Devils are going through

Cristiano has a hard time at Manchester United.
Reuters

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Indians go to winter baseball final

The Mayagüez Indians beat the Carolina Giants 6-2 tonight and made it to the Roberto …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved