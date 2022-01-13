Product shortages in America are getting worse: here are the reasons

By Dee-Ann Durbin and Parker Purifoy – The Associated Press

Benjamin Whitely went to the Safeway supermarket in Washington DC on Tuesday to buy things for dinner. But he was quickly disappointed when he saw that the vegetable racks were empty and that there was a shortage of chicken, turkey and milk.

“It seems I missed everything,” said 67-year-old Whitely, “now I’m going to have to go hunting things for other places. “

In recent weeks the shortage in grocery stores in the United States has worsened as the omicron variant – fast contagion – and inclement weather have added to the problems of the supply chain and the shortage of hand work that has affected, above all, retail producers.

A shopper walks past partially empty frozen food coolers in a Pennsylvania store. Gene J. Puskar / AP

The shortage is widespread and affects products agricultural, meat and packagings, like cereals.

At some point, grocery stores in the United States typically have 5-10% of their products out of stock, but right now that percentage is as high as 15%, according to Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Association of Consumer Brands. .

A change in consumer behavior

Some of the shortage that consumers see on the shelves has been exacerbated by contagions from the omicron variant and by behaviors that have changed since the start of the pandemic.

Americans now eat more at home than before, especially since offices and schools are closed.

Last year, the average American household spent $ 144 a week on food, according to the Food Marketing Institute (FMI), a trade organization dedicated to this sector.

That figure was less than the 2020 peak of $ 161, but it is well above $ 113.50 that households spent in 2019.

Another problem that has persisted is the shortage of truck drivers, which occurred even before the pandemic. In October 2021, the American Trucking Associations said the industry was missing at least 80,000 drivers – a historic number.

The shipments, in addition, they keep lagging, which affects various industries: from imported food to packaging that is printed abroad.

A manual to adapt to the new reality

Retailers and food producers have been adjusting to these realities since early 2020, at the start of the pandemic, when panic buying sent the sector plummeting.

Many retailers, for example, have more supplies of products like toilet paper to avoid shortage.

“Every actor in the supply chain has reached a point where they have a manual with which they are able to navigate that basic level of challenges,” said Jessica Danker, vice president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association.

Generally, the system works. Dankert says the empty shelves have been a rare phenomenon in the last 20 months. What happens, he adds, is that at this point additional complications have accumulated.

As well as in hospitals, schools and offices, the omicron variant has caused inconveniences in food production lines.

Sean Connolly, president and CEO of Conagra Brands, maker of Birds Eyes frozen vegetables, among other products, told investors last week that supplies from the company’s plants will be limited at least until next month. due to the lack of workers due to causes related to the omicron variant.

More sick employees

Worker illnesses also affect grocery stores.

Stew Leonard Jr. is president and CEO of Stew Leonard’s, a grocery chain with locations in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Last week, 8% of its workers – about 200 people- they were sick or quarantined. Typically, the level of absenteeism is 2%.

A store bakery had so many sick staff that it stopped offering some of its usual items, such as apple crumb cake.

Leonard says that suppliers of meat and produce have told him they are also dealing with a worker shortage due to omicron.

Still, Leonard claims that shipments usually arrive on time, and he believes that the worst of the pandemic may already be over.

The weather has affected the supply chain

Bad weather events, from snow storms in the Northeast to wildfires in Colorado, have also affected product availability and caused some buyers to stock up more than usual.

Lisa DeLima, a spokeswoman for Mom’s Organic Market, an independent store with locations in the Mid-Atlantic region, said last weekend that her branches had no produce to stock because winter weather stopped trucks trying to get from Pennsylvania to Washington. .

DeLima said that problem it has already been solved.

In his opinion, the intermittent shortage of certain items is nothing compared to the more chronic shortages at the beginning of the pandemic.

“People don’t need to panic shop. There is a lot to buy. It just takes a little longer for the products to get from point A to point B. “

Searching for treasure

Experts have mixed opinions on how long shopping will feel like a treasure hunt.

Dankert thinks this is just a setback and that the country will return to normal soon, albeit with ongoing supply chain headaches and labor shortages.

“You are not going to see long-term product outages, just sporadic and isolated incidents – it’s that window where the supply chain takes a minute to catch up,” he explained.

Others, however, they are not so optimistic.

Freeman of the Association of Consumer Brands says omicron-related disruptions could expand as the variant takes over the Midwest, where many large packaged food companies such as Kellogg Co. and General Mills Inc. have operations.

Freeman believes the federal government should do a better job of ensuring that food industry workers have access to tests for the virus.

“I think, as we’ve seen before, this eases as each wave slows down. But the question is: Do we have to be surrendered to the vagaries of the virus, or can we produce the amount of evidence we need? “Freeman said.

An unprecedented demand

In the long term, it could take a while for food and grocery companies to learn about customer buying patterns that emerge as the pandemic subsides, said Doug Baker, IMF vice president of industrial relations.

“We went from a just-in-time inventory system to unprecedented demand on demand that it was already unprecedented“, He said.

He added: “We are going to play with that whole inventory system for several years.”

Meanwhile, Benjamin Whitely, the Safeway customer in Washington, said he’s lucky to be retired because can spend the day looking for products if the first stores you try are out of stock.

People who have to work or care for sick loved ones, he said, don’t have that luxury.

“Some are trying to get food to survive. I’m just trying to cook a stew,” concluded Whitely.