Rafael Amaya and Luz Elena González, how they really met | Mexico | MX | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Raphael Amaya and Luz Elena González had a relationship in the late 1990s that lasted two years. Although almost two decades have passed, the television presenter still fondly remembers the protagonist of “The Lord of the Skies”, she even said that she would like to meet him again.

MORE INFORMATION: Why the actress Luz Elena González wants a reunion with Rafael Amaya

In various interviews with the press, Luz Elena González has mentioned that her courtship with Rafael Amaya “was a wonderful time” of her life, because she “was very much in love.” However, the romance came to an end when she was 23 and he was 22.

Although this romance is known in the Mexican environment, Luz Elena González He has revealed more details of how he met Rafael Amaya and wanted to clear up the rumors that were mentioned years ago about their separation.

MORE INFORMATION: The new image of “The Lord of the Skies” after escaping from his addictions

Luz Elena González has participated in various soap operas such as “Between love and hate”, “Until money separates us” and “My fortune is to love you” (Photo: Luz Elena González / Instagram)

HOW DID RAFAEL AMAYA AND LUZ ELENA GONZÁLEZ MEET?

During a meeting with the Mexican press, Luz Elena González revealed some details about her romance with Rafael Amaya, from how they met to the reason they ended.

The actress and television presenter revealed that Rafael Amaya had a girlfriend who was his neighbor. After the protagonist of “The Lord of the Skies” ended their relationship, she coincided with him in a golf tournament organized by Televisa.

However, Luz Elena González affirms that the true crush of love occurred when they both met again in a club, where they had their first kiss.

I met Rafael [Amaya] because I had a girlfriend who was my neighbor. Rafa ends up with a girlfriend he had and we met at a golf tournament, which Televisa did,” he recalled.

“Later we met again in a club, I went to dance with my cousin and I saw him, he stayed dancing with me and I said ‘what a cute boy. I saw him and knew him, but he was like ‘X’. But that night was like the click. He kissed me and I said ‘My God, I’m from here’. They had never kissed me so beautiful in my life, “added the actress about that meeting.

Luz Elena González described her courtship with the actor as “a wonderful time” and stated that “she was very much in love.” In addition, he said that he met Amaya’s family, whom he described as “very beautiful.”

The relationship between González and Amaya ended because she wanted to formalize the relationship and the actor did not feel ready to take the next step. Although she was very young, the actress felt ready to get married and have children at that time.

“I asked him ‘if we are going to formalize, we continue, if not, we’re done up to here’. At that moment he told me ‘I’m not ready yet’ and thank God I wasn’t ready because we were very young, so we finished”, said Luz Elena González.

In November 2021, the actress confessed on the “Aurora Vale” program that she would like to meet Amaya again, but the conversation has not happened so far.

PHOTOS OF LUZ ELENA GONZÁLEZ ON INSTAGRAM