Rapper Chucky73 arrested after cars and partiers close the Kosciuszko bridge – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – Rapper Chucky73 has been arrested and faces multiple charges for his role in a stunt in which a busy New York City bridge was closed by cars and groups of people who appeared to be having a dance party.

Viral videos on social media showed multiple vehicles blocking the lanes of the Kosciuszko Bridge, which connects Greenpoint in Brooklyn to Maspeth in Queens, as well as a group of people dancing to the music.

🚨🚨 ** Update ** 🚨🚨 Your Detective Squad has made another arrest regarding the events on November 14, 2021. The individual was charged with reckless endangerment and a few other charges for shutting down the Koscuiuszko Bridge.@NYPDQueensNorth pic.twitter.com/wQtbqxHy2O – NYPD 108th Precinct (@ NYPD108Pct) January 11, 2022

In response to one of the videos, Adams tweeted at the time that “incidents like this damage our brand as a city, disrespect New Yorkers and endanger visitors and residents alike.”

“All who participated in this reckless behavior must be found and held accountable to the full extent of the law. We will not be a city of chaos, “added the Democrat, echoing his campaign promises to end crime in the city.

Incidents like this damage our brand as a city, disrespect New Yorkers and endanger visitors and residents alike. All those who participated in this reckless behavior must be found and held responsible to the full extent of the law. We will not be a city of chaos. https://t.co/5XjRTlAqGs – Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 21, 2021

Other videos posted online that appeared to be from the same night showed some of the vehicles going in circles on the bridge, leaving tire marks on the road. It’s unclear when the incident occurred, but a New York City Police spokesperson said investigators are aware of the footage and an investigation is ongoing.

Reyes-Mejía was charged with reckless negligence, unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct. In December, José Ortega was also arrested for reckless endangerment. It was unclear if any of the suspects have a lawyer.