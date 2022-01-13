Raúl Jiménez and his partner reveal the sex of their second child: a boy

Admin 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 27 Views

With the help of Wolverhampton, the Mexican forward learned that he will now have a boy

Raul Jimenez and his partner, Daniela Basso, learned the sex of their second child, a boy, with the help of Wolverhampton, a team in which the Mexican forward plays.

Through a video released by the English club, the network breaker announced that now his little daughter Arya will have a brother.

Raul Jimenez He went to the Wolves stadium, the Molineux, in the company of his partner to receive the surprise from his team.

After a brief countdown, the mascots of the English team opened a gift box from which blue balloons came out. to show the Mexican and Daniela Basso that now they will have a child.

In 2020, before the birth of Arya, her first-born, Raúl Jiménez and her partner had also had the support of the Wolves, but on that occasion they had initially announced that it would be a child, but later they rectified and they indicated that it was actually a girl.

Wolves have just beaten Sheffield United 3-0 in the FA Cup and will face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

In football if you say you’re gay, it’s over: Patrice Evra

Editorial Mediotiempo Mexico City / 12.01.2022 10:07:50 In an interview conducted by the newspaper La …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved