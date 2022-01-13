Raúl Jiménez and his partner reveal the sex of their second child: a boy

With the help of Wolverhampton, the Mexican forward learned that he will now have a boy

Raul Jimenez and his partner, Daniela Basso, learned the sex of their second child, a boy, with the help of Wolverhampton, a team in which the Mexican forward plays.

Through a video released by the English club, the network breaker announced that now his little daughter Arya will have a brother.

🍼@ Raul_Jimenez9 Y @danielabassom decided to find out the sex of the new family member in Molineux! We offered the help of Wolfie and Wendy so that there were no mistakes this time. Congratulations! 🐺💛 pic.twitter.com/TtQdnU9ebW – Wolves Spanish (@WolvesEspanol) January 12, 2022

Raul Jimenez He went to the Wolves stadium, the Molineux, in the company of his partner to receive the surprise from his team.

After a brief countdown, the mascots of the English team opened a gift box from which blue balloons came out. to show the Mexican and Daniela Basso that now they will have a child.

In 2020, before the birth of Arya, her first-born, Raúl Jiménez and her partner had also had the support of the Wolves, but on that occasion they had initially announced that it would be a child, but later they rectified and they indicated that it was actually a girl.

Wolves have just beaten Sheffield United 3-0 in the FA Cup and will face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.