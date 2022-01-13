Real Madrid: Federico Valverde and the particular warning that his partner Mina Bonino gave him to motivate him in the face of the clash with Barcelona | NCZD | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

The classic among Real Madrid and Barcelona, for the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, was defined in overtime thanks to the goal of Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan did not hesitate to finish off the area, perhaps paying attention to his girlfriend Mina Bonino, who made a peculiar publication after the crash in Riyadh.

The Argentine journalist shared on her Twitter account a capture of a chat she has with the soccer player. “The one who motivates me well is me so they are thanking Me, eh”Bonino wrote in the caption, complemented by the image in which you can see the words he said to Valverde before the match.

“If you don’t hit the goal when you enter the area, I won’t hire Soledad. And we eat food prepared by me every day. So think about it “, put Bonino. The message mentions Soledad, who, we understand, must be the lady who works with them at home.

Bonino is a figure who is very active on social networks. Before that, the Valverde couple celebrated what the player did. “Come on damn it. God knows how much you work to make things happen. Patience, work and above all the love of the club. Eggs are never short of you. We love you, damn it, you are our pride “, he put on Twitter.

Mina Bonino’s post on Twtter.

Real Madrid is still in the race

The real Madrid they suffered to beat Barcelona 3-2 in extra time this Wednesday and get into the final of the Spanish Super Cup at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh.

A Vinicius goal put Real Madrid ahead (25 ′), Luuk de Jong balanced (4), Karim Benzema made it 2-1 (72 ′), but Ansu ‘Fati equalized again (83 ′) taking the match to extra time , where Fede Valverde made the final 3-2 (98 ′) in the Saudi capital.

In the final of the Super Cup, the Whites are already waiting for their rival who will come out of the match between Athletic Bilbao and Atlético de Madrid on Thursday.

