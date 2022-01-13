Real Madrid wants Ronald Araújo for free!

Florentino Pérez could try an unexpected move in 2023. The president of Real Madrid wants to ‘steal’ one of the great ‘jewels’ from his squad, Ronald Araújo, from FC Barcelona, ​​as revealed on the ‘RKB’ program ‘Sin Concessions’. The Uruguayan center-back ends his contract with the Barça entity next year and, for the moment, has not renewed.

At the Santiago Bernabéu they are very attentive to Araújo’s situation, aware that the situation in the Camp Nou is in a very delicate moment and that, for the moment, the negotiations with the Uruguayan (as with Gavi) are paralyzed, because the club does not have enough financial ‘fair play’ to sign him up with the new salary.

It is worth remembering that the charrúa, in addition, has always been on Madrid’s radar, since before he landed in Barcelona. However, Araújo was very clear and at all times He asked his agent to sign for Barça. Now, the situation is very different, but there is little or no doubt that the defender is very comfortable at the Camp Nou and has no intention of changing the scene.

Although it is unlikely that Araújo will go to Real Madrid, Barça have to be very careful and act quickly to retain the centre-back and offer him a long-term contract, because it is no secret to anyone that he is attracting attention and that many clubs will be interested in signing him, especially if it is for free.

Araújo, pillar of Barça

Despite his youth, which he disguises with surprising leadership, Ronald Araújo has become the rock of the Barça defense and one of the most important players in the squad. Against Real Madrid, at least, he was one of the most outstanding and it is something that he repeats week after week. That is why Barça must put all its efforts into extending his agreement, because he is a key player for the present and future.