Ricardo Salinas Pliego says he would not pay a “radish” to the SAT and shows interest in buying Citibanamex | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Ricardo Salinas Pliego showed his interest in buying on social networks Citibanamex, but at the same time they reminded him that owes between 32 thousand and 40 billion pesos to the SAT.

No, I am not going to pay a radish ”was the answer he gave to an Internet user who reminded him about the debt to the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

And by showing your interest in buying Citibanamex He questioned how much did they ask for that “changarro”?

Citigroup sells Mexico operations

Critibanamex, is a banking institution that provides services in more than 1,273 branches and that has the third place in the credit portfolio, according to the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV).

In addition to being considered the fifth grantor of credit cards in the Mexican market, according to the section dedicated to Transparency and Competition of the Financial System of Banco de México (Banxico).

And according to this same authority, Banamex appears with 62 thousand 719 personal loans or microcredits, when Azteca Bank, owned by Salinas pliego with 5.8 million.

Salinas owed the SAT

According to news agencies, Salinas Pliego faces an investigation by the tax authorities in Mexico.

Raquel Buenrostro, head of SAT, said in February of last year that the debt of Salinas Pliego to the SAT it amounted to 40 billion dollars.