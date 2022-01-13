Right of immigrants to vote in NY

The right to vote of both the young people from Puebla known as Dreamers, who as children came to the United States, accompanying their parents who sought to fulfill the so-called “American dream”, as well as hundreds of migrants, advances in New York.

With the approval of the bill for non-citizens, more than 800,000 dreamers and migrants in New York, including those of Pueblan origin, will be able to go to the voting centers and participate in municipal elections starting in 2023.

Despite the advancement of the right to migrant suffrage in New York, an area known in Mexico as Puebla-York due to the high number of migrants of Pueblan origin, those not born in North American territory will not be able to vote for the North American president or for the members of the Congress in federal and state contests, in which governor, judges and legislators are elected.

New York now joins more than a dozen US communities that already allow non-US residents to vote in local elections, including 11 cities in Maryland and two in Vermont.

In contrast, in the US states of Alabama, Arizona, Colorado and Florida, the initiatives for non-citizens to be able to vote in local elections were attacked with legal resources and thus suspended.

In the midst of the discussion of the right to participate in electoral processes, the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, who is in favor of the migrant vote, was in charge of approving the bill for non-citizens, who will be able to participate in local elections .

With the approval of the mayor, the Electoral Board of that demarcation must begin to design an implementation plan before July, a document that will include voter registration regulations, among them, the so-called non-citizens.

With the right to vote, permanent resident immigrants who are legally for at least 30 days, as well as those who were authorized to work or study in the United States, including dreamers, will be able to participate in the elections to appoint the mayor of the city, the members of the council, the presidents of the municipality, the comptroller and the public defender.

The law approved in New York, an area known for the presence of Pueblans, is an advance in the struggle maintained by migrants seeking respect for their rights and, in the end, it is a victory in the middle of a winding and long road.

jaime.zambrano@milenio.com