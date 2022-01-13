Rochy RD and Tokischa on Billboard’s “22 Latin Artists to Watch in 2022” list

Dominican urban singers Rochy RD and Tokischa have been included in the list of the 22 artists to follow in 2022 of the prestigious Billboard magazine.

Every year the magazine publishes in January the list of artists that the public must follow for the next 12 months and those who are included in the ranking are singers who do not have a significant presence on the charts and who do not have nominations in the Billboard, because the publication considers such achievements to mean that they have achieved remarkable success.

Rochy RD

About the leader of the “wawawa”, the publication highlighted that he is an artist who has made a name for himself in the urban and dembow world, thanks to his hits like “El Malo Soy Yo”, “Decomputao”, “Alta Gama” and his multiple collaborations with artists like Myke Torres and Nicki Nicole.

“His incredibly catchy beats combined with his unique and witty freestyle have made him a standout and one to watch in 2022,” part of the post reads.

It also details that it appeared in Barack Obama’s favorite songs of the summer, when the former president included “Ella No Es Tuya (Remix )” in his annual list and began a new year with “Los Illuminaty”, joining forces with Anuel AA, whom The Puerto Rican artist is considered one of the greats of the genre.

Tokischa

De Tokischa publishes that the Dominican is causing a sensation in the Latin music scene through her unorthodox version of dembow music, with a great year that included collaborations with Latin hits J Balvin (“Perrea”) and Rosalía (” Beautiful”).

Considered superstar features, Tokischa stayed true to his roots, releasing a handful of undeniably catchy singles with fellow dembow artists including Yomel El Meloso and El Cherry Scom, amassing millions of views and streams across all platforms. .

The post goes on to say, “Not only is Tokischa poised to continue catapulting dembow into the mainstream, but the Paulus Music signatory is also redefining sexual expression in the genre through her image, lyricism, and attitude.”