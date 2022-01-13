Ronnie Spector, founder of the mythical group The Ronettes, died of cancer

Ronnie Spector, singer and founder of the legendary group The Ronettes, died this Wednesday of cancer at the age of 78 in Connecticut, according to her family in a statement.

Ronnie, born and christened Veronica Yvette Bernett, will be remembered alongside her group for her two major hits “Be my baby” and “Baby I love you”, covered by groups of all styles for decades.

The Ronettes, one of the most famous “girl groups” in vogue in the 1960s and 1970s and born in the New York neighborhood of Harlem, was formed in 1957 by Ronnie, his sister Esthelle and his cousin Nedra Talley.

A battle against cancer

Much of their fame is due to their association with the famous Phil Spector, true King Midas of pop music, who married Ronnie (hence her married name) in a marriage that lasted until 1972.

“Our dear earthly angel, Ronnie, left this world today after a brief battle with cancer,” his family said in a statement.

They also added that “she was (accompanied) by her family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan.”

Family asked for discretion

They also asked for privacy at this time and promised “a celebration of Ronni’s life and his music that will be announced later.”

The family says that Ronnie asked that in lieu of flowers, those who wish to contribute donations to local women’s shelters or the American Indian College Fund.

“Ronnie lived life with a sparkle in his eyes, a proud attitude, a great sense of humor and a smile on his face. It was full of love and gratitude, “concludes the family.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news that they do not want you to read remains at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!