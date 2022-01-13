Russia will hand over a Dominican accused of fraud for RD$ 283 million

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic reported this Thursday that the Russian Federation approved a request from Public ministry to deliver to a fugitive Dominican accused of defrauding several people with RD$283.8 million, through three commercial companies.

TO Alain Jose Gomez Luna He is accused of having incurred, together with other people, in fraud, forgery and use of false business documents, association of criminals to forge, money laundering and association to commit money laundering.

The Public ministry indicated, according to a statement, that he requested the extradition of Gomez Moon, after the accused left the country in 2020, after being linked to the alleged fraud and other crimes that, according to what has been established, would have been committed in the period between August 23, 2010 and January 31, 2020.

The accused abandoned Dominican Republic on March 17, 2020 through the Joaquín Balaguer International Airport, bound for Cuba. From the neighboring island he left for Russia on June 5, where he was arrested in Russia in August 2021, after staying fugitive for more than a year.

After his arrest, Gomez Moon He was presented before the Soviet District Court of the city of Krasnodar, which ordered him to preventive detention on September 1, 2021, in response to a request made by the Public ministry Dominican.

the accused Gomez Moon, in association with other shareholders, would have used the commercial companies Mercabanc, C. por A., ​​Metrocrédito, SRL, and Metrocar, SAS, to make the victims believe that these companies had the authorization of the Monetary Board of the Dominican Republic to carry out financial intermediation.

However, according to Public ministry, the evidence indicates that neither the person under investigation nor the aforementioned companies had the authorization of the State Dominican.

The National Directorate for the Investigation of Financial Crimes of the Public ministry initiated its actions against the accused before the Attorney General’s Office of the Russian Federation, through the Dominican embassy in that country, after executing his arrest in that nation.

The Public ministry He recalled through a press release that Aida Ramos, representative of the commercial companies, is also being prosecuted for her alleged link to the case.

Last year, the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services of the National District sentenced Ramos to one year of preventive detention, and later the Court of Appeal of this jurisdiction changed the measure for an economic guarantee of RD$5 million, periodic presentation and impediment of leave the country.