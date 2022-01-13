Salud says it boosts the emotional well-being of health workers, but does not improve their conditions

The Minister of Health of the Government of Navarra, Saints Induráin, has pointed out that since the beginning of the pandemic, “concrete interventions have been developed by the Occupational Risk Prevention Service“to address the emotional impact that the attention of the Covid-19 in healthcare professionals.

Thus, Induráin has explained, in response to a question from Podemos in the plenary session of the Parliament of Navarra, that “in 2020 and 2021 resources have been put into a care plan for the emotional health of workers in the Navarre Health Service with the idea of ​​facilitating support mechanisms for management and control of these situations of high emotional impact generated by the health crisis “.

The counselor has indicated that “a first line of action was to set up a series of groups of Psychological Support especially in Pamplona and Estella, to reduce the emotional overload derived from the work associated with Covid-19“.

Self-care workshops have also been promoted for health professionals in pandemic time. It is a virtual classroom with training resources and guidelines dedicated to increasing emotional well-being.

In parallel, last year the telephone of Psychological attention of professionals and individualized attention has also been offered from the Occupational Risk Prevention Service, which “has two psychologists and who have been providing support to professionals who have requested it,” Induráin explained.

In addition, in October 2020 and 2021 a online survey about the emotional overload of health professionals and the results are being evaluated to launch new resources.

The spokesperson for Podemos, Mikel Buil, has stated that “it is evident that there are actions to take care of the emotional well-being of health professionals”. “Different mechanisms, support groups, training, telephone numbers have been generated, we have psychology professionals attending,” he valued, but wondered “if all these resources are going to be enough for what is to come, because we are with a explosion and a change in the way of attending the pandemicAnd we are in the middle of the sixth wave that has caused even greater discomfort at this time. “