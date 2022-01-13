Samuel García announces that he will announce a new stadium for Tigres

Midtime Editorial

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 13.01.2022 11:15:58





After several years in which Tigres has sought to build a new stadium, the construction seems to be close, since the governor of New Lion, Samuel Garcia, confirmed that this Thursday they will make the announcement.

In social networks Samuel He uploaded a story anticipating that at 4:00 p.m. he will announce the new house for the whole of the UANL in the University Stadium, where the governor himself, the club’s board and people from the companies will be Ball game Y populous.

At the conference they will announce that both Ball game What populous won the project tender, in the absence of the details that they can add in the event and would confirm the construction of new training facilities.

What is Populus?

The company populous has been in charge of the construction of luxury stadiums worldwide and they were in charge of the project of the Rayados Stadium which opened in 2015. Before it was called HOK Sports.

Among his projects also stand out the Akron Stadium, the new stadium for the New York Yankees, the Emirates Stadium, the BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, the new wembley stadium, the O2 Arena in London, the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, the Audi Field in Washington DC, and the Stadium Australia in Sydney, among others.